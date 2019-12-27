Reno Omokri Lists Out Ways To Become Richer In 2020

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri took to his Twitter page to list out ways for his followers to become richer in 2020.
The lifestyle expert pointed out that determining the amount spent in the outgoing year is a major requirement for becoming richer in 2020.
The lifestyle expert also expressed that people should learn learn how to save by doing things themselves.
The lifestyle expert then went on to advise that investing money saved is a good way to become richer in 2020.
See his tweet below:
How To Get Richer in 2020
* Find out what you spent most on in 2019
* Find out which of those things you can do by yourself and save (eg, make your own lunch instead of eating out)
* Invest what you save from doing things by yourself. Dont save it#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 27, 2019