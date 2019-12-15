Reno Omokri Mocks Nigerian Celebrities For Flaunting Wealth

Popular lifestyle expert, Reno Omokri has mocked Nigerian celebrities over their attitude of flaunting their wealth.

The popular activist, pointed out that Liverpool and Senegal forward, Sadio Mane who is barely literate built schools for his country men Unlike Nigerian celebrities.

Recall that some months ago, the lifestyle expert expressed that big achievers people don’t flaunt their wealth on social media.

Now in a new post, he dragged Nigerian celebrities saying their only way of showcasing their success is by flaunting their wealth.

See his post below: