Reno Omokri Reveals Cause Of Poverty

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says the biggest cause of poverty is marrying and having kids one can not adequately cater for.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he queried how someone whose salary is barely enough for intends to raise a family with the same salary.

Read Also: Difference Between The Rich And Poor, By Reno Omokri

He wrote:

The biggest cause of poverty is marrying and having kids before you can adequately take care of a family. If your salary is not enough for you, how can it be enough for a family? If anyone PRESSURES you to marry, they should also give you TREASURES.