Reno Omokri Reveals Cause Of Poverty

by Valerie Oke
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says the biggest cause of poverty is marrying and having kids one can not adequately cater for.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he queried how someone whose salary is barely enough for intends to raise a family with the same salary.

Read Also: Difference Between The Rich And Poor, By Reno Omokri

He wrote:

The biggest cause of poverty is marrying and having kids before you can adequately take care of a family. If your salary is not enough for you, how can it be enough for a family? If anyone PRESSURES you to marry, they should also give you TREASURES.

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Spectranet Gets Best 4G LTE Recognition at BoICT Awards

President Buhari

Omokri Reveals Difference Between Buhari’s Cabal And Yahoo Boys

Siege on NASS: I warned those who brought Buhari in 2015 – Fayose

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th February

[Photo]: Shina Peller Looking Fly Alongside E-money on Flight

Why Buhari’s government is the way it is

Man stabbed to death with Car Keys

Seven students arrested for allegedly murdering their colleague

President Buhari and Shehu Sani

‘Can We Start The Probe From The PDP Members In Your Circle’ – Senator Shehu Sanni Fires At Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *