Reno Omokri Shares His Greatest Moments In 2019

Reno Omokri has taken to his IG page to share his greatest moments in 2019.

One of such moments for him was when Leah Sharibu, the schoolgirl who has been in the captives of Boko Haram was honoured in Hollywood.

In his words;

“The second greatest day of 2019 for me was the day I went to Mount Everest because of #FreeLeahSharibu. ‬ ‪The third greatest day of 2019 for me was the day #FreeLeahSharibu was honoured in Hollywood. ‬ ‪The greatest day of 2019 for me, will be the day Leah is released!‬ ‪#RenosNuggets ‬.”