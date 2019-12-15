Reno Omokri Slams Netflix Over ‘Gay Jesus’ Comedy Film

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has expressed outrage over the new film of popular streaming service, Netflix titled Gay Jesus.

The new movie by Netflix has led to outrage on social media with over 1million people signing a petition to see the film taken down.

The popular activist queried whether the streaming company can be as controversial with the Quran as the Bible.

Recalling the story of actress, Etinosa using the Bible as ashtray, Reno warned against testing the patience of Christians.

See his post below:

