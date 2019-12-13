Residents Scoop Fuel As Petrol Tanker Falls Off In Lagos

by Eyitemi Majeed

Petrol tanker accident in VI, Lagos (@ennadim)Ozumba Mbadiwe road is currently under lockdown after an accident involving a tanker occurred on the popular road on Friday morning.

The accident occurred while the tanker was trying to make a u-turn on the road and it ended up ramming into the demarcation on the road.

Read Also: Traffic Robber Caught At Ozumba Mbadiwe, VI This Afternoon | Photos

The accident has since left the road under serious lockdown as men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency(LASTMA) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency(LASEMA) have cordoned off the road while trying to evacuate the tanker.

 

Tags from the story
Ozumba Mbadiwe
0

You may also like

Farmers/Herders Clash: FG Planning To Build Ranches, Says Ogbeh

IS Welcomes Boko Haram Pledge Of Allegiance

SURE-P To Wind Down Operations Nov. 30

Kidnappers of Channels TV reporter arrested

Aviation Ministry Set Up Committee On Establishment Of National Carrier According Directive From Buhari

2019 elections: INEC releases final register for total number of voters

Six-year-old boy pulled out of collapsed Lagos building alive

Six-year-old boy pulled out of collapsed Lagos building alive

100 Opposition Parties Can Never Defeat PDP – Dame Patience Jonathan

Boko Haram Ceasefire: Military Authorities Want One Month Peace Guarantee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *