Residents Scoop Fuel As Petrol Tanker Falls Off In Lagos

Ozumba Mbadiwe road is currently under lockdown after an accident involving a tanker occurred on the popular road on Friday morning.

The accident occurred while the tanker was trying to make a u-turn on the road and it ended up ramming into the demarcation on the road.

The accident has since left the road under serious lockdown as men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency(LASTMA) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency(LASEMA) have cordoned off the road while trying to evacuate the tanker.