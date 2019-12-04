Rich Men Should Marry Multiple Wives – Counselor Lutterodt

by Temitope Alabi
Controversial TV and radio personality, Counselor Lutterodt is of the opinion that rich men should marry multiple wives instead of having side chicks.

Lutterodt backed this up by saying polygamy is not a sin.

Speaking in an interview with Zion where he supported gospel musician Stella’s statement that men should be allowed to marry two or more, Lutterodt added that pastors who do not allow second wives have communion will rot in hell.

He went on to advise that rich men in Ghana marry more wives because there are many single ladies, especially female celebrities out there who are desperate for marriage in his final submission.

