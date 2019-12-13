Rich Women In South Korea Use Nigerian Men As Sex Toy – Twitter User Alleges

A Twitter use by the handle @Poshfelly has taken to the social media platform to allege that Nigerian men are being used as sex toys by rich ladies in South Korea.
According to him, two Nigerian returnees from South Korea, shared their experiences in South Korea with him.
Read Also: Mercy Reveals She Brought Sex Toy To BBNaija House
Read what he wrote below:
‘Abroad hustle adirokwa easy oo, if you see most of our guys coming back from South Korea meelu faa ebele, those guys are being used as sex machine for most rich Korean ladies. This is no joke igaa aragide ?t? kwetee and they pay them handsomely 2 returnees gave me this gist.’