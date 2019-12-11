Rivers State Final Year Student Raped, Stabbed To Death

A final year Law student of Rivers State University, Matilda Itonyo Mark, has been murdered.

According to online reports, the deceased was allegedly stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday, December 10.

Read Also: Rape And Murder Victim, Priyanka Reddy, Tops Search On Indian Porn Site

The 24-year-old student, according to reports, was found lying in the pool of her blood inside her room at main gate in Port Harcourt.

A Twitter user tweeted;