Rivers State Final Year Student Raped, Stabbed To Death

by Temitope Alabi
Matilda Mark
Matilda Mark

A final year Law student of Rivers State University, Matilda Itonyo Mark, has been murdered.

According to online reports, the deceased was allegedly stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday, December 10.

The 24-year-old student, according to reports, was found lying in the pool of her blood inside her room at main gate in Port Harcourt.

Matilda Mark
Matilda Mark

A Twitter user tweeted;

Who killed Matilda? cc

@PoliceNG

Matilda Ikonyo Mark, A 500level Law student of Rivers State University who is a dancer & attends Salvation Ministry was apparently raped & stabbed to death in her room off campus. #JusticeForMatilda

0

