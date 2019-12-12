RMD Shares Adorable Photos Of Himself And His Daughter

by Temitope Alabi
RMD
RMD

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo has taken to social media to share adorable new photos of himself with his daughter.

Sharing the photos, the proud father wrote on how his daughter made him realize that they indeed look alike.

The actor went on to say he actually thought his daughter was on the verge of presenting her list for Christmas gifts but she never did.

She says, “Dad, I’m your clone
“And I’m bracing up for the Christmas request but none comes. She queries ‘can’t you see it?’ I smile my response. “My wife says all the time that I’m the lucky one that all the kids look like me. Well, I guess I’m blessed like.
#prouddad
#blesseddad
#rmdsaysso
@giftedgiftstudios thank you for the road trip. Happy daughter happy father”

RMD
