RMD, Wife Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and his wife, Jumobi are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.

RMD has since taken to social media to share beautiful photos of himself with his wife while penning sweet messages alongside.

Read Also: Actress Victoria Inyama Lambasts Troll Who Claimed She Slept With RMD

He wrote on one photo;

”19 years and counting…. and you still have me laughing and loving every moment we share. My Abike. Thank you sweetie!”

In another post he wrote;

”19 years nor be beans o.

Love you Abk for loving me through it all and making me a better man.”