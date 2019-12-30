RMD, Wife Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi

 

RMD AND WIFE JUMOBI
RMD AND WIFE JUMOBI

Nollywood veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and his wife, Jumobi are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.

RMD has since taken to social media to share beautiful photos of himself with his wife while penning sweet messages alongside.

Read Also: Actress Victoria Inyama Lambasts Troll Who Claimed She Slept With RMD

He wrote on one photo;

”19 years and counting…. and you still have me laughing and loving every moment we share. My Abike. Thank you sweetie!”

In another post he wrote;

”19 years nor be beans o.

Love you Abk for loving me through it all and making me a better man.”

Tags from the story
Jumobi, Richard Mofe-Damijo
0

You may also like

Natural Remedies to Combat Insomnia

Research Reveals Going For A Jog Can Reduce Cigarette Cravings

Black women should date outside their race more often- Regina King

World Toilet Day: 34 Million Nigerians Defecate In The Open

David and Victoria Beckham have secretely renewed their wedding vows

The 7 People You Should Befriend At Work

Ask Jay: I Either Marry Her or Lose My Job! What Should I Do?!

The Health Benefits Of Starting The Day With Warm Lemon Water

Stop Worshiping Pastors – Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *