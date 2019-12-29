Rosy Meurer Is A Better Wife Material And Not A Drama Queen: Nollywood Actor Shades Tonto Dikeh

by Valerie Oke
Actress Rosy Meurer
Actress Rosy Meurer

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has subbed Tonto Dikeh by describing Rosy Meurer as better wife material.

Read Also: Your Biggest Mistake Is Not Being Able To Keep Olakunle Churchill, Nollywood Actor Tells Tonto Dikeh

He made the comment via his Instagram page after Rosy was spotted with Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, rocking a matching outfit with him at his birthday bash. 
He wrote:

“@rosymeurer Is 10 times a better wife material, she is not a spiritual drama Queen… 🤣🤣My P.A just told me now that some haters are saying rubbish about my baby sister, #RosyMeurer, abeg can someone tell all those Dubai, allow me return to #Naija followers to go and sit down, please, did you see any cosmetic surgery #body on her? 🤣Thats because everything is #natural, they can never return her #bride price if she gets married because she is 10 times a better #wife material and not a radical for abeg help me beg #Dubai government and people to allow me return to #Nigeria spiritual drama queen.”

