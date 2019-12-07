Rotimi Amaechi Confirms He Was Attacked By IPOB

by Valerie Oke
Amaechi
Rotimi Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, and former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi has confirmed the attack on him by a “few misguided Nigerians” in Madrid, Spain.

According to the minister, he was attacked while on national assignment at a climate change event in Spain.

Speaking via his Twitter handle minutes after the attack, the former governor said his attackers were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm to him.

Read Also: Yes, We Beat Amaechi, We’re Ready For More: IPOB

He tweeted: Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain. They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.

Meanwhile, members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has claimed the attack, while promising to dish out such measures to other ‘ corrupt Nigerian politicians’.

