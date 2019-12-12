Sanwo-Olu Threatens To Ban NURTW In Lagos

by Olayemi Oladotun

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has threatened to proscribe the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) if the members do not conduct themselves well.

Governor Sanwo-Olu
The governor said this yesterday on a television programme, where he maintained that his administration was committed to delivering his Greater Lagos vision.

The governor explained that his administration has been working effortlessly towards the achievement of safety and security for the residents and citizens of the state.

Hence, he urged NURTW members to conduct themselves well during the yuletide period.

