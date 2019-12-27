SARS Collected N55K From Me, Gave Me N2k To Go Home – Nollywood Actor

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood actor, Ben Blessing, has taken to his IG page to recount how he was extorted and assaulted by SARS.

According to the actor, he was on his way to the office when he was stopped and asked to produce his ID which he forgot in the house.

This caused them to drag and assault him.

Read his post below;

“This is what NIGERIA FEDERAL SARS (leopard squad) did to me today 26/12/2019 on my way to my office, they stopped to interrogate me, unfortunately, I wasn’t with my ID card, they dragged into the bus like a criminal, I tried to prove myself been Innocent of any crime been labelled against me, they started shooting, I told them I’m an actor and I also own a boutique (MARIAMGRAND OUTFIT) they dragged me into the bus and started hitting me so hard……to cut the story short, they took me to a P.O.S spot and asked me to withdraw 60,000 or they’ll waste my life ……. I was able to get them 55,000 from the spot and they gave me 2,000 to get myself home……please the following handles should come to my rescue @tundeednut @instablog9ja @dolapoosinbajo @ruggedybaba @opetodolapo …..”

