Just recently, UBA wrapped up the Wise savers promo that rewarded several of its customers with millions of naira. Sad isn’t it? Well, not exactly. Trust the Africa’s Leading Pan-African Bank always has something up its sleeves when it comes to customers satisfaction.

This time, UBA cooked up something better, better than the wise savers. It is fantastic! And customers are going to get ‘bumped up’. It is called the UBA Bumper Account.

A special savings account that gets you winning while you save. Sounds similar to the Wise Savers Promo, doesn’t it? However, this time, there’s more to win as there are many grand prizes attached to this account, beginning with N500,000, up to N2 million every quarter.

So whatever it is you’ve been longing and planning for, whether a vacation in Dubai, weekend getaway with the partner, a brand new car to cruise around town or a new apartment in the finest part of the city. UBA is giving you the opportunity to get it all.

Furthermore, apart from the grand N2m, you also stand to win N100, 000 every month, rent and shopping allowance for a whole year. This is really incredible.

However, to qualify for all these amazing goodies, you need a minimum opening balance of N5,000, and then you need to start saving. The more you save, the higher your chances of winning.

Wow! This is goosebumps-worthy. You better be rushing to get on this train!

To open the bumper account, click here or dial *919*20# or migrate with *919*20*1#

The Bumper Account is just one of UBA’s numerous savings account. Another is the Zero Account which requires no money to activate. So if Bumper is not for you, you can as well go for zero account, as it also comes with lots of exciting benefits.