School Principal Advises SSS 1 Female Student To Get Married After Failing Woefully (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed

file photo of a school

The result sheet of an SSS1 student who was advised by her principal to get married for failing woefully in the examination has hit the internet.

The principal while commenting on the result pointed out that the student is always playing with boys in the bush before going on to advise her to go get married.

According to the result, the female student came 39th out of 39 students and also scored 580 marks out of a total of 1700 marks.

Read Also: Kizz Daniel Reveals His CGPA While He Was In School (Photo)

At the time of this report, the name and location of the school still remain unknown.

See the result below:

Tags from the story
marriage
0

You may also like

No Confirmed Case Of Lassa Fever In Bauchi – Official

AWC 2012: Nigeria Overpowers Cameroon 2-1 In E. Guinea

Edo SSG Warns Against Solidarity Visits To His Office

Osun Surveillance Helicopter Will Soon Be In Full Operation – Aregbesola

Saraki Slams Sahara Reporters Over ‘Malicious Fabrication”

Buhari Gives Chibok Parents N100,000 Each, Promises To Rescue Their Daughters Alive

Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo threatens his debtor with witchcraft

Local Content Law Implementation: A Call For Retaining Oil Swap And Subsidy Removal

Family Of Six Burn To Death In Port Harcourt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *