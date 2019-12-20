Security Officers Attack, Harass Concert-goers At NativeLand ’19 (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a video shared on the Internet, some security personnel have been spotted harassing and attacking some concert-goers in Lagos.

The concert which was highly anticipated has received a lot of backlashes as many of the people who went for it have tagged it a waste of their money and a recklessly organized concert.

In the video shared, some security personnel were seen beating and assaulting some attendees.

However, there has not been any official address from the organizers of the concert concerning this report.

Watch Video Here:

