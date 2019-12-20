Security Officers Attack, Harass Concert-goers At NativeLand ’19 (Video)

In a video shared on the Internet, some security personnel have been spotted harassing and attacking some concert-goers in Lagos.
The concert which was highly anticipated has received a lot of backlashes as many of the people who went for it have tagged it a waste of their money and a recklessly organized concert.
In the video shared, some security personnel were seen beating and assaulting some attendees.
READ ALSO – Speed Darlington Arrives Nigeria After 17 years To Perform At Zlatan Ibile’s Concert (Video)
However, there has not been any official address from the organizers of the concert concerning this report.
Watch Video Here:
View this post on Instagram
Moment concert goers were beaten up by security and people were allegedly tasered at the NativeLand concert in Lagos last night. . . Nigerians who attended #nativeland19 at Muri Okunola Park in VI have taken to Twitter to complain about all the things that went wrong. . . Concert goers were flogged by security personnel, the stage collapsed, there was stampede, and people were injured and some allegedly ended up in hospital. . . Some Twitter users complained that the gates were locked and those inside who had curfew couldn't leave to go home. . . Twitter users have slammed the organizers of the show for having such a great lineup of stars without planning properly.