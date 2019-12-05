Security Officers Fight Over Money Davido Dashed Them

by Eyitemi Majeed
Davido
Davido

Popularly Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is currently in Abuja where he paid Shina Peller(a House of Representative Member) a courtesy visit at him chamber in the National Assembly.

While leaving the National Assembly complex, he was followed by a huge entourage which includes men of the Nigerian Police.

As a show of magnanimity, the singer gave them some money and a scramble ensued as each man tries to get more than the other.

Men of the Nigerian Police attached to the National Assembly were not left out as they joined the scramble.

