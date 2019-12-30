Security Operatives Allegedly Break Into Shops Of Yaba Traders In Lagos (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A joint team of Customs and Army officers have been accused of allegedly breaking into shops at Popo Street in Yaba, Lagos to confiscate second-hand clothing, popularly known as Okirika.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred on Sunday, December 29 when most shop owners are away on the Christmas holiday.

According to the eyewitness, this would be the second time in the month of December that the busy market would be attacked by government officials.

Facebook user, Onyekachi Titus, who shared the story wrote: “See wot is happing in my street right now at yaba Lagos popo street custom and army come to our street were dey are selling okirika dey break all d shop and parking store and parks d hole bell of okirika and move dem away dis morning been 29-12-2019”

