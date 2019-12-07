See DJ Cuppy’s Christmas Gift For Her Billionaire Father, Femi Otedola

Popular Nigerian female Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has set Twitter on fire with the announcement of her Christmas gift for her father, Femi Otedola.

The entertainer shared via her Twitter handle on Saturday evening, what she described as a Christmas gift for her billionaire business mogul, father — While she asked her fans, if they think her father would like it.

Striking a pose near the phantom which had IFO ( Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola) on the plate – she said, “Just picked up a Christmas present for my dad! Retweet if you think he will like it”.

See post below

Just picked up a Christmas present for my dad! RETWEET if you think he will like it!🎅🏾🎁💨 pic.twitter.com/5dVzIWiVeM — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) December 7, 2019

It will be recalled that her billionaire father, recently honored a whooping N5 billion Naira to the Cuppy Foundation for SaveTheChildren’s (an international charity organisation of over 100 years old) Northeast intervention.