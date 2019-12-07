See DJ Cuppy’s Christmas Gift For Her Billionaire Father, Femi Otedola

by Verity Awala
The Otedolas
Billionaire, Femi Otedola Vacations In Monaco With His Daughters

Popular Nigerian female Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has set Twitter on fire with the announcement of her Christmas gift for her father, Femi Otedola.

The entertainer shared via her Twitter handle on Saturday evening, what she described as a Christmas gift for her billionaire business mogul, father — While she asked her fans, if they think her father would like it.

Read Also: People Don’t Take Their Money With Them When They Die: Otedola

Striking a pose near the phantom which had IFO ( Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola) on the plate – she said, “Just picked up a Christmas present for my dad! Retweet if you think he will like it”.

See post below

It will be recalled that her billionaire father, recently honored a whooping N5 billion Naira to the Cuppy Foundation for SaveTheChildren’s (an international charity organisation of over 100 years old) Northeast intervention.

