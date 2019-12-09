See How Much Cardi B Was Paid To Perform In Nigeria, Ghana: Report

by Amaka Odozi

American rapper, Cardi B, who bidded farewell to Africa on Monday, was allegedly paid a whooping sum of $5m dollars which translates to a staggering N1.8billion Naira.

Cardi B
Rapper, Cardi B

The fee covers all her expenses which includes the performance fees per country and the production costs per country.

The production costs includes the rapper and her team’s hotels/accommodation bills, the chartered private jet and all other incidentals that accrued during the trip.

A twitter page, Africa Facts Zone also attested to reports that the Bodak Yellow rapper’s performance fee for Nigeria alone is between $1,000,000 while it is about & $800,000 Dollars for Ghana.

Do you think it was worth it?

