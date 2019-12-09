See How Much Cardi B Was Paid To Perform In Nigeria, Ghana: Report

American rapper, Cardi B, who bidded farewell to Africa on Monday, was allegedly paid a whooping sum of $5m dollars which translates to a staggering N1.8billion Naira.

The fee covers all her expenses which includes the performance fees per country and the production costs per country.

The production costs includes the rapper and her team’s hotels/accommodation bills, the chartered private jet and all other incidentals that accrued during the trip.

A twitter page, Africa Facts Zone also attested to reports that the Bodak Yellow rapper’s performance fee for Nigeria alone is between $1,000,000 while it is about & $800,000 Dollars for Ghana.

Do you think it was worth it?

