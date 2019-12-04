See How Tacha Reacted When She Saw Her Bills At An Eatery (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Big Brother Naija 2019 season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ ex-housemate, Natacha Akide alias Tacha visited a restaurant in her motherland, Ghana on Tuesday.

BBnaija's Tacha
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha

The reality star was shocked when she saw the receipt of the bill.

Tacha couldn’t help but laugh at the cost of the food she and her camp consumed at the eatery.

The controversial serial entrepreneur also expressed her disappointment for not making it to South Africa due to Visa issues.

In another video, the Titan movement proprietor was dressed in a Ghanaian traditional attire for a photo shoot.

Read Also: Tacha Stuns In B’lack Gown, Says No Going Down’ (Photo)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
ghana, Tacha
0

You may also like

Desmond Elliot Gives Surulere Children A Bus Ride To Their Various Schools

Iyanya’s relationship with Mavin Records under threat?

Check Out Omotola’s Latest Outfit To Public Event (Photos)

List Of 5 Richest Contemporary Entertainers In Nigeria

BBNaija: Throwback To When Leo Warned Nina That Miracle Will Choose Money Over Her (Video)

I’ve Always Been A Fan Of His Music – John Boyega On Using Wizkid’s Song

Timi Dakolo Shares Photo of Where He Lived for 15 Years Before Fame!

Davido And His Bae Chioma Facetime While He Clubs, As He Gushes Over Her

Man & his braless fiancee release Pre-wedding photos, use Bicycle…see reactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *