Adewale Adeleke, older brother of singer, Davido tied the knot with his bride, Ekanem, in a traditional ceremony a few hours ago.

The wedding was held in Calabar, Cross River state and saw top dignitaries in attendance.

The wedding was also attended by singer Davido and Bred.

This is coming weeks after Adewale put a troll in her place after the latter tried to come for his woman by saying she is always taking photos at restaurant then asked if she ever cooks for her man.

