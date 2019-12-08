Senate President Lawan Reacts As Anthony Joshua Reclaims Heavyweight Titles

Senate president Ibrahim Lawan has joined millions of Nigerian in reacting as Anthony Joshua reclaims his heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz.

Reacting via his official Twitter handle, the senate president said the heavyweight champion displayed resilience and indomitable which made him emerge champion.

Read Also: Nigeria Doesn’t Deserve Anthony Joshua: Daddy Freeze

Joshua emerged victorious after defeating Andy Ruiz on unanimous point.

He wrote:

A hearty congratulations to Anthony Joshua for successfully regaining his heavyweight titles following a re-match with Andy Ruiz Jnr. this evening. Joshua displayed the resilience and the indomitable spirit of champions. He is indeed a champion.