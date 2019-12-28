Senator Abbo Receives Award For ‘Beacon Of Hope’

Senator Elisha Abbo, who was caught on camera assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toy shop in Abuja, has received an award for “Beacon of Hope”.

The lawmaker representing Adamawa north received the award at the 4th edition of the Adamawa Celebrities and Achievers Awards (ACAA) which held in Yola, Adamawa state capital.

Meanwhile, Abbo had earlier received an “Icon of Democracy’ by the Inter-community Awareness for Change and Development Initiative (IACDI)” shortly after the assault incident.

Abbo, who risks a three-year jail sentence if convicted of assault, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he was arraigned in court.