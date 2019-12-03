Senator Ben Bruce Urges Buhari To Support Anthony Joshua Ahead Of Rematch With Ruiz

Former lawmaker, Ben Bruce, has taken to his Twitter handle to show support to Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, as he gears up to take on Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia on December 7th.

Also, he asked President Muhammadu Buhari to show the boxer some support as he goes all out to put Nigeria on the World stage once again.

Ruiz stunned the boxing world when he knocked Joshua down four times before stopping him in the seventh round of their heavyweight world title fight in June. He would be putting his three belts on the line in the rematch when the rivals clash in the desert of Saudi Arabia on December 7.

He wrote:

“ I want you to know we are with you, @anthonyfjoshua. I am confident that on December 7, you will go out and make yourself and your motherland proud. I am behind you. Nigerians are behind you. I call on @MBuhari to show support for Anthony as he puts Nigeria on the world stage, Dec7.”