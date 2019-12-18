Senator Ben Uwajumogu Dies At 51

Benjamin Uwajumogu, senator representing Imo North, has reportedly died.

The lawmaker was said to have slumped and was taken to a private hospital in Abuja, where he was confirmed dead.

This comes after Jafaru Iliyasu Auna, a house of representatives member, died earlier in December.

A close ally of Uwajumogu said he appeared healthy and even contributed to debates on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, TheCable reports.

“I was with him yesterday in his office. I was with him till 4pm yesterday. It is sad,” he was quoted to have said.

Uwajumogu, before the tragic incident, was the senate committee chairman on employment, labour and productivity.

 

