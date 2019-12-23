Senator Orji Kalu To Spend Christmas In Prison As Court Dismisses Bail Application

by Valerie Oke

 

Orji Uzor Kalu
Orji Uzor Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state to spend Christmas will prison as a federal high court in Lagos has dismissed the bail application he filed.

Kalu, the senator representing Abia north, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on December 5, 2019, over money laundering, however, he had approached the court seeking bail on grounds of ill health.

Kalu, in the bail application filed on December 17, said he is battling “serious health issues that the medical facilities in the prison cannot handle, ” and that he wouldn’t be able to serve the interest of his constituents in prison.

The bail application was opposed by Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying a convict does not have the right to bail.

Mohammed Liman, the presiding judge, in his Monday ruling held that the application lacked merit. The judge then ordered Kalu to remain in prison until his appeal challenging his conviction is heard.

 

 

Tags from the story
money laundering, Orji Kalu
0

You may also like

Youth Groups In Kaduna Urge Al-Mustapha To Contest In 2015

SAVAGE!!! Nigerians dig up old tweets of Doyin Okupe trolling his new boss, Bukola Saraki

Ikimi Defection: You’re Running Into The Lion’s Den – APC

Abuja Court Ruling: New PDP Members To Be Treated As Criminals – Tukur

APC Governors Open Secretariat In Abuja

Buhari

What Omokri said about Buhari’s “I’ll leave Nigeria better than I met it” statement

Chris Ngige

South-East should be considered for Senate President – Ngige

Former Air Chief Sentenced To 7 Years Imprisonment

Appeal Court Ruling, Vindication Of People’s Mandate – Ambode

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *