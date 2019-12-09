Sesame Street Puppeteer Caroll Spinney Dies At 85

by Temitope Alabi
Caroll Spinney
Caroll Spinney

 Sesame Street puppeteer, Caroll Spinney, is dead.

According to reports, Spinney, who created Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch,  died at his home in Connecticut.

He was 85.

The sad news was announced on the official Sesame Workshop website.

Spinney’s longtime colleague and the show’s co-founder Joan Ganz Cooney said: “Caroll Spinney’s contributions to Sesame Street are countless.

“He not only gave us Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, but he also gave so much of himself as well. We at Sesame Workshop mourn his passing and feel immense gratitude for all he has given to Sesame Street and to children around the world.”

Sesame Street recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

 

