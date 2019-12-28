Seyi Awolowo’s Girlfriend Pens Heartfelt Message To Him As He Turns 30

by Amaka Odozi

Adeshola Adeyemo has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her man, Seyi Awolowo alias sucre papito as he clocked 30 on Saturday.

Seyi Awolowo and Adeshola Adeyemo
Reality star, Seyi Awolowo and his girlfriend, Adeshola Adeyemo

Adeyemo shared a couple of photos of them together along with a heartfelt birthday message.

The beautiful make-up artist captioned the post;

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, my partner in crime, thank you for being there, thank you for being my lobster. I love you . You already know what it is sha”

See the full post below:

1

