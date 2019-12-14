Seyi Law Celebrates Wife On Her Birthday

by Temitope Alabi

 

Seyi Law and wife
Ace comedian, Seyi Law has penned a sweet birthday message for his wife Stacy who turned a year older t  a few days ago.

Taking to his IG page, Seyi penned a sweet birthday message praying for good health and great wisdom to overcome the challenges that come with a new height of greatness, for his woman.

Read Also: I Am Not The Cause Of Nigeria’s Problems: Seyi Law Tells Critics

He wrote: “It’s the beginning of another 365 days journey. The dawn of a new horizon has come. A new wave of God’s faithfulness, grace and mercy beckon. The celebrations of more achievements have started and the season of rejoicing unfolds.

“May God give you good health and great wisdom to overcome the challenges that come with new height of greatness and make you graceful and humble in all your successes.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing woman to walk and still walking on the surface of the earth.

We love You.

Tiwaloluwa and Oluwaseyitan.”

Tags from the story
seyi law, Stacy
