Shade Ladipo, Husband Proceed On Honeymoon One Year After Wedding

by Michael Isaac
Shade Ladipo
Media Personality Shade

Media personality Shade Ladipo and her husband have proceeded on their honeymoon one year after they got married.

The media personality who also gave reasons why they had to wait for a year-long hinted that they had always wanted to have the perfect honeymoon.

Sharing a photo of herself and her hubby on a beach she expressed how she felt.

READ ALSO – Finally, Shade Ladipo Reveals Why She Tagged Burna Boy A ‘Twat’

One of the reasons she revealed kept them from this moment was their busy schedules and that they were not ready.

See Post Here:

Shade Ladipo
Her Instagram Post

 

Tags from the story
Shade Ladipo
0

You may also like

5 Hot Braid Extensions Styles For Women Not Afraid Of Color

Femi And Funke Kuti Burying The Hatchet?

6 Good Ways Girls And Women Need To Be ‘Self-ish’

Must Read: How To Spot Compromised ATM

Recipe: Barbecue Chicken Pizza, Enjoy!!!

Ladies, Stop And Read This!!! Anorexia Nervosa Is No Joke! Beware!

9 Ways to Increase Your Chances Of Getting Pregnant

Zahra Buhari & Ahmed Indimi Make A Presidential Couple In Their Official Pre-Wedding Photoshoot

Recipe: Barbecue Chicken Pizza, Enjoy!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *