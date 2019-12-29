Shade Ladipo, Husband Proceed On Honeymoon One Year After Wedding

Media personality Shade Ladipo and her husband have proceeded on their honeymoon one year after they got married.

The media personality who also gave reasons why they had to wait for a year-long hinted that they had always wanted to have the perfect honeymoon.

Sharing a photo of herself and her hubby on a beach she expressed how she felt.

READ ALSO – Finally, Shade Ladipo Reveals Why She Tagged Burna Boy A ‘Twat’

One of the reasons she revealed kept them from this moment was their busy schedules and that they were not ready.

See Post Here: