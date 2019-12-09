Shatta Wale Blasts Ghanaian Celebrities For Insulting Cardi B (Vidoe)

Popular Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale has reacted to the drama between American rapper Cardi B and Ghanaian celebrities.

The singer who had earlier said that he was not going to be there for the meet and greet has now slammed those who went and had to wait.

Recall that unlike Ghana, Cardi B’s moments in Nigeria was full of energy and events, however, this was not the case in Ghana.

While sharing the video,Wale said that the American rapper does not know anyone in Ghana, including himself.

Watch The Video Here:

