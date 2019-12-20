She Looks Pregnant- Fans React As BBNaija’s Diane Steps Out For Movie Premiere

by Eyitemi Majeed
BBNaija Diane at the Sugar Rush movie Premiere
BBNaija Diane at the Sugar Rush movie Premiere

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane, is currently trending on social media after the reality TV star stepped out for the Sugar Rush movie premiere while looking pregnant.

Fans, while reacting to the photo of the reality TV star, have been having a hard time deciphering whether she is really pregnant or her protruding belly was as a result of overfeeding.

The reality TV star was among the last five standing during the show before she was evicted via a lucky dip by Frodd.

Fans reactions:

