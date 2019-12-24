Shehu Sani Condemns Attack On Ex-President Jonathan’s Home

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has condemned the attack on the Otuoke home of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Sani, in his reaction to the attack, called for all hands on deck in order to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He wrote:

“The reported attacks on the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan is condemnable. All hands should be on deck to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”