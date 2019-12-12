Shehu Sani Hails Buhari Over ‘Visa On Arrival’ Policy For African Visitors

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the decision to allow other African nationals come into Nigeria before issuing visa.

President Buhari revealed this new foreign policy at a summit for African leaders in Abuja on Wednesday.

This has led to commendations from African leaders for the President.

Reacting to this news, the former lawmaker expressed that it is a welcome development, considering that the founding fathers of Africa envisioned having a united Africa.

See his tweet below: