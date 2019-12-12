Shehu Sani Knocks Presidency For Saying Nigeria Is Not Answerable To Uk, US

Former lawmaker representing Kano central, Shehu Sani has knocked the presidency for saying Nigerian government is not answerable to the UK, US and the European Union.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Sanni stated that why would the presidency not want their counselling when it wants their aid, loans and investment.

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman, had commented during a live television program on Channels TV that the UK, US and European Union have a problem of their own which requires attention.

He wrote:

EU and US;You don’t want their counseling but you want their aid,loans and Investments.