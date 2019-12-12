Shehu Sani Mocks Akpabio For Pulling Out Of Senatorial Rerun

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sanni has mocked Godswill Akpabio, minister for Niger/Delta affair, for opting out of the senatorial rerun in his local government scheduled for January 2020.

Reacting to Akpabio’s position via his verified Twitter handle, Sanni said Akpabio embraced the dictum that a bird in hand is worth two in the bush.

Akpabio had made his intention known via a letter sent to Adams Oshiomhole, APC national leader.

He wrote:

“My friend Godswill has embraced the dictum that a Bird in hand….”