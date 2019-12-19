Shehu Sani Reacts To Donald Trump’s Impeachment

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has mocked African politicians celebrating the impeachment of President Donald Trump by the US congress.

Senator Shehu Sani

The US Congress impeached Donald Trump over allegations obstruction of Congress and foreign collusion. Although the case is now set for a public trial in the Senate, it has generated mixed reactions on social media.

Reacting to the impeachment, the former lawmaker expressed surprise that some African leaders who have defended the evil of their leaders celebrating the impeachment of Trump.

