Shehu Sani Suggests Two Conditions To Enforce ‘Visa On Arrival’

by Verity Awala
Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has suggested ways in which the recently announced visa in arrival for African passport holders will work best in Nigeria.

On December 11, Buhari announced that Nigeria would begin to issue visas on arrival to all African nationals. He announced the plan at the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa, held in Egypt.

“We in Nigeria have already taken the strategic decision to bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the issuance of visa at the point of entry into Nigeria to all persons holding passports of African countries, with effect from January 2020,” Buhari said.

Read Also: Buhari Announces Visas On Arrival For All African Visitors To Nigeria

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Assembly said although the development is a welcomed one, caution must be taken in its enforcement.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Sani gave the two conditions as, one; that benefitting nation must reciprocate and two, people with a proven history of terrorism, cybercrime and drug peddling must not be admitted into the country.

“Visa on arrival for all Africans is a welcome development. However, these two conditions must be met; first is that Other nations must reciprocate and secondly, people with a proven history of terrorism, cybercrime and drug peddling must not be admitted.

Tags from the story
Muhammadu Buhari, Shehu Sani, Visa In Arrival
0

You may also like

Photos: Several persons injured as Gov. Ganduje and Kwankwaso supporters clash in Kano State

Anthony joshua defeats Ruiz

Atiku, Ben Bruce, Congratulate Anthony Joshua For Deafeating Andy Ruiz

Miyetti advises Fulani herdsmen to sieze from destroying properties

Abducted Nurse released in Gombe State

Manchester City completes the signing of Kyle Walker for £50m

Pastor kills his secret lover, remove her head for rituals and buries her inside his church

New Song Alert: Olamide Drops ''Oil And Gas''

New Song Alert: Olamide Drops ”Oil And Gas”

Pastor Arrested For Using Teachers N5m Cooperative Money For Church

Pastor Arrested For Using Teachers N5m Cooperative Money For Church

Ikoyi house whistle blower set to sue FG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *