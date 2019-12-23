Shehu Sani Suggests Two Conditions To Enforce ‘Visa On Arrival’

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has suggested ways in which the recently announced visa in arrival for African passport holders will work best in Nigeria.

On December 11, Buhari announced that Nigeria would begin to issue visas on arrival to all African nationals. He announced the plan at the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa, held in Egypt.

“We in Nigeria have already taken the strategic decision to bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the issuance of visa at the point of entry into Nigeria to all persons holding passports of African countries, with effect from January 2020,” Buhari said.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Assembly said although the development is a welcomed one, caution must be taken in its enforcement.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Sani gave the two conditions as, one; that benefitting nation must reciprocate and two, people with a proven history of terrorism, cybercrime and drug peddling must not be admitted into the country.

“Visa on arrival for all Africans is a welcome development. However, these two conditions must be met; first is that Other nations must reciprocate and secondly, people with a proven history of terrorism, cybercrime and drug peddling must not be admitted.