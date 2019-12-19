Shehu Sani To Saraki: Melaye Told Us To Visit Your Clinic For Political Consultation

by Verity Awala
Senator Shehu Sani
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to Twitter to wish senate president of the 8th National Assembly, Bukola Saraki,  a happy birthday.

It is no longer news that the former senate president, who turns 57 today, is a medical doctor.

Sani, who represented Kaduna central in the 8th senate, in his birthday message to Saraki, said it was former Kogi west senatorial district senator, Dino Melaye who advised that they shouldn’t patronise his clinic for medical consultation but for political consultation only.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Thursday morning, Sani wrote: “Happy 57th Birthday to our indefatigable former Senate President @bukolasaraki . Your Excellency, It’s Senator @dino_melaye that advised that we shouldn’t patronize your Clinic for Medical consultation except for political consultation. Wishing you the best in the years ahead.”

