Shehu Sani Urges Lawmakers To Defend Rule Of Law

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has charged the National Assembly to defend and uphold the supremacy of the law in Nigeria.

The former lawmaker’s charge is coming following the recent invasion of the Department of State Security of a Federal High Court to arrest former presidential candidate cum activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The former lawmaker pointed out that his former colleagues should remove the partisan veils and condemn the attack on the rule of law by the security agency.

