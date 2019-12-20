Shina Peller Resigns From Quilox Night Club (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Owner of popular Lagos Night Club Quilox, and lawmaker representing Iseyin federal constituency, Honorable Shina Peller has announced his resignation from the day to day running of the club.

Shina Peller
Honorable Shina Peller

The Lagos socialite and lawmaker won the election to represent the people of Iseyin during the February 23 general elections.

Now, it seems the task of being a lawmaker is taking a toll on him, as he took to the floor of the Green Chambers to announce his resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of the popular night club.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Iseyin, Quilox, shina peller
