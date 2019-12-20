Shina Peller Resigns From Quilox Night Club (Video)

Owner of popular Lagos Night Club Quilox, and lawmaker representing Iseyin federal constituency, Honorable Shina Peller has announced his resignation from the day to day running of the club.

The Lagos socialite and lawmaker won the election to represent the people of Iseyin during the February 23 general elections.

Also Read: Quilox Nightclub Owner, Shina Peller Shares New Photos From His Office

Now, it seems the task of being a lawmaker is taking a toll on him, as he took to the floor of the Green Chambers to announce his resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of the popular night club.

Watch the video below: