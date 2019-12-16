Shirtless Male Stripper Dances For Kim Oprah On Her Birthday (Video)

Former BBNaija season 4 housemate, Kim Oprah clocked a year older on Sunday and she was treated to a surprise birthday bash by her fellow ex-housemates.

A shirtless male stripper was billed to perform for the reality star at the birthday celebration.

Kim, who was smiling from ear-to-ear, tried to wade off the stripper when he was coming too close to her face with his erect manhood.

The excited reality star did not hesitate to show off her dancing skills at the event.

Watch the video below: