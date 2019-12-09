Should I Lose My Virginity Now Or Wait Till After Marriage – Twitter User Asks

by Temitope Alabi

A Nigerian lady has caused uproar online after she took to Twitter to share raunchy photos of herself

Donning a see-through piece, the young lady asked if she should lose her virginity now or wait till after marriage.

Read Also: Nothing Wrong In A Father Checking Daughter’s Virginity: Halima Abubakar

Her photo has since gotten many talking and asking why she decided to show off her boobs in the see-through outfit while asking such question.

This is coming weeks after American rapper T.I revealed he takes his child to the doctor every year to ensure she is still a virgin.

 

