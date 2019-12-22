‘Shut Up Your Mouth’ – Hushpuppi Slams Timaya For Attacking Nigerian Celebrities

by Michael Isaac
Hushpuppi
Dubai Based Socialite Hushpuppi

Popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi has reacted to Timaya’s diss on celebrities who wear fake outfits.

Taking to Snapchat, the socialite expressed how Timaya was being a hypocrite as he was on the other end some three years ago.

Recall that three years ago, Hushpuppi said the same thing Timaya said in his video where he was dissing Nigerian celebrities wearing fake outfits.

Following his diss, Timaya and other artiste attacked him and now, Timaya is doing the same thing he criticized him for.

Reacting to Timaya’s video, he has advised celebrities to wear what they like, as long as they are not loud about it.

Hushpuppi
As Seen On His Snapchat
