Silent Sex Without Loud Moaning Produce Inactive Kids – Nigerian Lady

A Nigerian lady has caused a little stir on Facebook following her thoughts on sex and kids.

According to the lady who goes by the name Patience Akapbio, couples who have silent sex end up producing inactive children.

In her words;

“Silent Sex without loud moaning produces silent and inactive children who cannot speak up for their rights in the face of tyranny.*

“Moan out loud when he smashes your Calabash. Make the joyful noise unto your starved neighborhood. Raise a bar for a volcanic orgasm that’s capable of giving us freedom fighters not dumb kids.*

“The Country is at stake, we need freedom fighters. Say no to silent sex!!!*