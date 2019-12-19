Simi Hits 6 Million Followers On Instagram

Nigerian singer, Simi is in a happy mood after hitting 6 million followers on social media.

Taking to her page, the ‘Joromi’ crooner shared a screenshot of the new number and penned a short but appreciative message to all her followers.

In her words;

Christmas Came Early 💙💙 Thank you So Much. Love You. You Gave ME #aSmileForChristmas …

This is coming days after she announced that she will be taking time off IG as it is filled with noisy and fake people.