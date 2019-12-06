Simi Reacts As DSS Rearrests Sowore

by Valerie Oke
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Following the now-viral news that the operatives of the DSS has re-arrested Omoyele Sowore(the publisher of Sahara Reporters and RevolutionNow), Nigerian singer, Simi has reacted.

Simi in her reaction pointed out that the activist’s plight is so ridiculous. Simi made her stand known via her official Twitter handle shortly after the re-arrest.

Sowore’s re-arrest came barely 24 hours after he was granted freedom by the security outfit.

Read Also: Half-Naked Women Protest At Abuja High Court; Demand Immediate Release Of Sowore (Video)

He was granted freedom at exactly 7; 15 pm on Thursday, 6th December.

She wrote:

This Sowore matter is sooooo ridiculous.

0

